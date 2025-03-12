Antetokounmpo contributed 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 loss to Indiana.

Antetokounmpo posted his 44th outing with a double-double or better through 52 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the superstar finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Brook Lopez (23 points). Antetokounmpo was extremely efficient from the field in the loss, though he recorded fewer than 20 points for just the third time on the season.