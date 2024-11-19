Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 101-100 victory over Houston.

Antetokounmpo posted his third consecutive game with double-digit points and 10-plus boards while leading the Bucks in rebounding. However, the Rockets were able to contain the two-time MVP on the offensive end as he contributed a season-low 20 points. The superstar still made his impact felt on both ends of the floor, and he even swatted two or more shots for the sixth game in a row.