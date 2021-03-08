Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points (16-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on his way to taking home the 2021 All-Star Game MVP award.
Team LeBron dominated all four quarters and Antetokounmpo led the way, setting a new record for most field goals without a miss in an All-Star Game. The two-time regular season MVP needed only 19 minutes of action to rack up his historic stat line.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 27 points in blowout loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 36 and 14 in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another double-double in win•