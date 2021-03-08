Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points (16-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on his way to taking home the 2021 All-Star Game MVP award.

Team LeBron dominated all four quarters and Antetokounmpo led the way, setting a new record for most field goals without a miss in an All-Star Game. The two-time regular season MVP needed only 19 minutes of action to rack up his historic stat line.