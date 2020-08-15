Antetokounmpo was named to the All-Bubble Second Team on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo appeared in six of a possible eight games for Milwaukee during seed play, and he saw his workload reduced as well. Still, the favorite for MVP was still able to put up great numbers, averaging 27.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.7 minutes.