Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Near double-double in signature win

Antetokounmpo provided 24 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes in the Bucks' 134-111 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

For a change, Antetkounmpo didn't serve as the top scorer on the night for the Bucks, as that mantle was held by Eric Bledsoe. However, the Greek Freak still provided an excellent and typically well-balanced stat line, scoring over 20 points for the fifth straight game. He also continues to unsurprisingly serve as a formidable force on the boards, as Thursday's contest marked his fourth consecutive with at least nine rebounds. The 23-year-old naturally continues to be one of the league's elite fantasy options, regardless of format.