Antetokounmpo supplied 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 24 minutes during the Bucks' 128-100 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo did all of his damage through the first three quarters as he and three other Bucks starters did not play in the fourth frame in a blowout loss. It was a disappointing output by the lofty standards of the two-time MVP, but he is still off to a terrific start to the 2025-26 season. Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 32.3 points on 67.7 percent shooting through his first seven games of the regular season, along with 12.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over 31.1 minutes per game.