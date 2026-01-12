Antetokounmpo compiled 31 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during the Bucks' 108-104 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo was particularly effective down the stretch, scoring 14 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, though it wasn't enough as the Bucks dropped their third-straight game Sunday. The two-time MVP has recorded a double-double in five of his last six games and was two boards shy from logging his first triple-double of the season. Over that six-game span, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 30.8 minutes per game while connecting on 66.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.