Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points (10-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 20 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Antetokounmpo grabbed 20 rebounds for a second consecutive game and fell one assist shy of his second triple-double of the playoffs, but he was unusually inefficient from the field and missed numerous layups down the stretch. The reigning Finals MVP finished the series with averages of 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, but the absence of Khris Middleton proved to be too costly for Milwaukee.