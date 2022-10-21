Antetokounmpo recorded 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 90-88 victory over Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo got off to a great start, making his first five shots while producing 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the first half. With the Sixers mounting a comeback in the final quarter, however, he did not take a shot over the last five minutes of the game and missed two free throws with the game tied. The 27-year-old led the team in minutes played with 36 and filled the box score in typical fashion. He looks primed to have another MVP-caliber season for the Bucks.