Antetokounmpo posted 28 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-109 loss to New York.

Antetokounmpo has been a regular on the injury report for the Bucks, mostly due to a left hamstring issue. He obviously seemed fine Sunday, but the Bucks will likely continue to monitor the forward closely with the playoffs approaching.