Antetokounmpo amassed 24 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds and eight assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 127-108 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with soreness in his right knee, but he's been able to take the court in each of Milwaukee's past eight games and has been dominant during that stretch. Fresh off winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, the All-Star forward fell just two assists shy of his second straight triple-double Monday despite playing just 23 minutes -- his fewest since Jan. 6. Antetokounmpo's relatively low playing time was a product of both foul trouble and the blowout nature of the win, so fantasy managers need not worry about the knee issue impacting his ability to handle a full workload in most games.