Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nears triple-double

Antetokounmpo notched 31 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 17 rebounds, eight assists and one block in only 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 win over the 76ers.

The reigning MVP seems to be on his way to claim the Award in back-to-back years, and he is besting himself in several categories compared to his stellar 2018-19 season. Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in seven of his last eight games, and he is averaging an impressive 30.4 points per game -- on 54.2 percent from the field -- during that stretch.