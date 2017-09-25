Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: No concerns with knee

Antetokounmpo is completely healthy heading into training camp, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo was held out of the EuroBasket tournament over the summer while battling an undisclosed knee issue, but Bucks GM Jon Horst said Monday that the team has "no concern" with the All-Star's health. Coach Jason Kidd confirmed that notion, essentially ending any speculation that the knee injury -- on which reporting had been a bit murky over the summer -- would be a storyline heading into camp. Expect Antetokounmpo to again be the focal point of the Bucks' offensive attack and rank as one of the top fantasy commodities in the NBA at any position.