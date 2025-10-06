Antetokounmpo (illness) participated in non-contact work during Saturday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo had been sitting out of training camp while dealing with COVID-19, but he was able to get his first training camp action Saturday. It appears he will be ramped up over the coming days, as head coach Doc Rivers suggested he will need about three days before he gets all the way back on the floor. It would therefore be surprising if Antetokounmpo plays in Monday's preseason game against the Heat.