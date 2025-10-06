Antetokounmpo (illness) participated in non-contact work during Saturday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo had been sitting out of training camp while dealing with COVID-19, but he was able to get his first training camp action Saturday. It appears Antetokounmpo will be ramped up over the coming days, as head coach Doc Rivers suggested the star forward will need about three days before making a full return to unrestricted activity. Antetokounmpo therefore appears highly unlikely to play in Monday's preseason game against the Heat.