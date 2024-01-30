Antetokounmpo produced 29 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 113-107 loss to Denver.

Antetokounmpo had been dealing with an illness prior to Monday's contest, but he appeared to be unfazed en route to his 19th consecutive game with 20-plus points. He has posted 17 doubles-doubles over that span in addition to two triple-doubles. He racked up 11 points in the fourth quarter Monday, so he's showing no signs of slowing down.