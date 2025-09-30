Antetokounmpo is currently in Greece while battling COVID-19, resulting in his absence from the start of training camp, Eric Nehm reports.

Antetokounmpo will have to wait until he receives a negative COVID-19 test result to make the trip to Milwaukee and rejoin his team. The superstar big man still participated in Media Day via video call, where he made an interesting comment about his mindset heading into the 2025-26 campaign. "I want to be in a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship, wants to compete at a high level." This statement aligns with what Antetokounmpo has said for years, despite ongoing speculation about his future with the Bucks.