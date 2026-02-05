The Bucks have indicated to teams that they intend to keep Antetokounmpo (calf) through Thursday's trade deadline, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo has been the biggest name in the rumor mill ahead of the trade deadline, with multiple reports suggesting that the Bucks and the two-time MVP were exploring a potential split. However, the team will hold onto the superstar for the time being and instead focus on other moves ahead of the deadline. While the veteran forward could still be traded this offseason, he'll remain in Milwaukee through at least the end of this season. Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined by a right calf strain and is without a timetable for a return.