Antetokounmpo is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game at New Orleans.
Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's win over Utah, but as expected it looks as though the absence was mostly precautionary. Expect the MVP candidate to be available for his full workload as Milwaukee begins a four-game week that does not include any back-to-back sets.
