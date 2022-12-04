Antetokounmpo (knee) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Magic.

Antetokounmpo was one of several starters to sit out for the Bucks during Saturday's game against the Hornets, but he'll be back in action two days later. He's scored 30-plus points in six consecutive appearances and has averaged 36.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 33.5 minutes per game during that time.