Antetokounmpo (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Miami.

Antetokounmpo was unavailable for Thursday's loss to the Heat due to a sore left knee, but he'll be back in action for Saturday's rematch. He's been dominant over his first five appearances in January, averaging 24.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.