Antetokounmpo (rest) won't play Saturday against the Grizzlies, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
While expected, this shouldn't alert any fantasy managers as the situation seems to be nothing more than a load management issue for the star forward. Expect Antetokounmpo to be ready for the start of the regular season with no problems at all.
