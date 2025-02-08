Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will miss a fourth straight game due to left calf soreness. Bobby Portis should remain in the Bucks' starting lineup for Sunday's game while Kyle Kuzma gets an extended run off the bench due to Antetokounmpo's injury. Antetokounmpo could return for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Monday against the Warriors.
