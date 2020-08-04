Antetokounmpo was not on the floor to begin the second half of Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Both Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton remained on the bench, while the Bucks went Sterling Brown and Ersan Ilyasova in their place. It's unclear if the pair of All-Stars are done for the afternoon, or if coach Mike Budenholzer is simply trying to send a message after a lackluster first half that ended with the Bucks trailing shorthanded Brooklyn by eight points.