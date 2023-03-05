Antetokounmpo registered 34 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 loss to the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo's 34 points weren't enough to handle the Sixers, who ended Milwaukee's 16-game win streak. The MVP candidate has now scored 30 or more points for three consecutive games and is averaging 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists since his one-game absence earlier in the week.