Antetokounmpo scored 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), and added 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes of Saturday's 112-102 preseason loss to Dallas.

A point per minute is pretty good, especially considering Antetokounmpo had to leave the game for a spell to attend to a cut around his left eye. In spite of that, the two-time, reigning MVP led both teams in scoring, rebounds and minutes played. Perhaps the best sign of all was his making six of his seven shots from the free-throw line.