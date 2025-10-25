Antetokounmpo was in MVP form Friday night, registering 31 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 20 rebounds, seven assists, one block and five turnovers across 38 minutes in a 122-116 victory over Toronto.

That's two straight, monster, double-doubles for The Greek Freak to begin his 2025-26 campaign, and it was also his second straight game with a triple, which is something he never did last season. We wouldn't want to overreact to a two-game sample size, but he has looked comfortable attempting three-pointers in these early games, so perhaps that will be a larger part of his repertoire this year after he tried just 0.9 triples per contest last season.