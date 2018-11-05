Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Notches second triple-double of 2018-19
Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points (8-11 FG, 9-12 FT, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 144-109 win over the Kings.
With the Bucks maintaining a 25-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo received some rest down the stretch, but it didn't prevent him from notching his second triple-double of the campaign. After struggling with his efficiency from the field in the Bucks' first few games of the season, Antetokounmpo has caught fire over the last three contests, knocking down two thirds of his attempts. His field-goal percentage is now up to 53.6 for the season, which would be a career-high mark for the sixth-year forward.
