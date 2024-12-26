Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nets due to a non-COVID illness.
Antetokounmpo was initially deemed questionable due to back spasms that caused him to miss Milwaukee's previous two contests but is now dealing with an illness. Regardless, Bobby Portis should draw another start if the superstar forward is ultimately ruled out against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will not play Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Monday vs. Bulls•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Trending toward sitting•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dealing with back spasms•