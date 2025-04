Antetokounmpo (shoulder) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo is set to return to game action after sitting out the club's regular-season finale. The superstar has averaged 31.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.7 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances.