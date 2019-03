Antetokounmpo won't be on a minutes restriction for Friday's game against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

According to coach Mike Budenholzer, Antetokounmpo, who played just 24 minutes on Wednesday after returning from a knee injury, won't be limited Friday. Budenholzer words were a good sign for owners, who won't have to worry about any potential limitations with Antetokounmpo going forward as the MVP candidate appears to be fully healthy. Look for Antetokounmpo to see around his season average of 33.1 minutes.