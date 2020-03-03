Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Off-night for reigning MVP
Antetokounmpo finished with 13 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 boards, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes of a 105-89 loss to the Heat on Monday.
Antetokounmpo struggled from the field following an epic performance the previous day against Charlotte. While his scoring wasn't up to his usual standards, the Greek Freak still managed to record a double-double due to a stellar rebounding effort. He'll have a night off to recoup before facing the Pacers on Wednesday.
