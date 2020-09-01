Antetokounmpo had 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-12 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-104 Game 1 loss to the Heat.

Antetokounmpo was limited to only 12 shot attempts as the Heat defenders did a fantastic job of denying him throughout the contest. Despite nearing a triple-double, it was the lack of offensive production that was the real talking point. He also connected on just 4-of-12 from the free-throw line, an issue that doesn't seem to be able to go away. He is likely to have some extra motivation heading into Game 2 on Wednesday and so the Heat will need to double-down on their efforts if they are to establish a 2-0 series lead.