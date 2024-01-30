Watch Now:

Antetokounmpo (illness) will play Monday versus Denver.

Antetokounmpo was dealing with an illness, but he will suit up for his sixth consecutive contest Monday. This will be Milwaukee's first showdown against Denver this year, but Antetokounmpo averaged 32.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two contests versus the Nuggets in 2022-23.

More News