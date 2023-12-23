Antetokounmpo (foot) will play Saturday against the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo is going through his standard pregame warm-ups and has been removed from Milwaukee's injury report in advance of Saturday's contest. He hung 35 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists on the Knicks in a Dec. 5 matchup with the Bucks emerging victorious.
