Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Wednesday versus Atlanta.
Antetokounmpo will suit up for a third consecutive contest despite continuously being listed on the injury report due to management of tendinopathy in his right patella. He torched Atlanta for 36 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists when these teams last met in March.
