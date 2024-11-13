Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Wednesday versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks on 51.2 percent shooting in his last two contests versus Detroit. While that efficiency is pedestrian by Antetokounmpo's standards, he is in a boom spot Wednesday with Damian Lillard (concussion) out.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Delivers team-high 23 in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Gets green light Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores season-high 43 points•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Getting green light Sunday•