Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Wednesday versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks on 51.2 percent shooting in his last two contests versus Detroit. While that efficiency is pedestrian by Antetokounmpo's standards, he is in a boom spot Wednesday with Damian Lillard (concussion) out.