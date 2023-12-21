Antetokounmpo (foot) is available for Thursday's game against Orlando, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was deemed questionable on the Bucks' initial injury report before being upgraded to probable Thursday morning. Over eight appearances this month, he's averaged 32.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.9 minutes per game, and it seems unlikely that he'll face significant limitations Thursday.