Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmp was probable for Sunday's matchup and will officially be available for a second consecutive game despite his hamstring issue. He returned from a two-game absence Thursday against Brooklyn and tallied 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sniffs double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Considered game-time decision•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Wednesday•