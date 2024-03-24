Watch Now:

Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmp was probable for Sunday's matchup and will officially be available for a second consecutive game despite his hamstring issue. He returned from a two-game absence Thursday against Brooklyn and tallied 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.

