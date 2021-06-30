Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's Game 5 against the Hawks.

The good news for Milwaukee is Antetokounmpo did not suffer any structural damage to his left knee, but his prospects for returning during the Eastern Conference Finals appear to be relatively bleak. The Bucks will handle his status on a game-to-game basis, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the team will brace to be without its two-time MVP as it heads into an extremely pivotal Game 5.