Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite continuing to deal with a nagging knee issue. The superstar forward is averaging 29.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.2 minutes across his last five outings.

More News