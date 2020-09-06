Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play and start for Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat.
The team officially confirmed that Antetokounmpo will suit up in the contest despite nagging pain to his right ankle. Don't expect Antetokounmpo to be on a minutes restriction either with Sunday's win-or-go-home situation.
