Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 5 against the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The writing was on the wall when the Bucks listed the two-time MVP as doubtful on the initial injury report, and the team has now confirmed that Antetokounmpo will not play after suffering a hyperextended left knee during Tuesday's Game 4. On the whole, the fact that Antetokounmpo did not sustain any structural damage is a major victory for Milwaukee, but it's very much unclear if he'll be able to return at any point during the Eastern Conference Finals -- or even the NBA Finals, should the Bucks advance. For the time being, Antetokounmpo's status will likely be handled on a game-to-game basis. In his absence Thursday, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will be tasked with carrying an offense that's struggled to generate scoring from its role players for most of the postseason.