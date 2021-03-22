Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play Monday against the Pacers.

The reigning MVP was a surprise addition to the injury report late Sunday night, and he's now been ruled out as Milwaukee exercises caution with his sprained left knee. For now, the issue doesn't look to be anything serious, but Antetokounmpo should be considered day-to-day as the Bucks embark on a four-game week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Celtics.