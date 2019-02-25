Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially out Monday
Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Chicago, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
The MVP candidate was previously listed as doubtful, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. Antetokounmpo has dealt with minor knee soreness on and off this season, but given the opponent and the Bucks' place atop the East, his absence Monday is likely more precautionary than anything else.
