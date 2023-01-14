Coach Mike Budenholzer relayed Saturday that Antetokounmpo (knee) won't take the floor versus the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

A report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN early Saturday morning suggested Antetokounmpo would likely miss the matinee clash with the Heat, and that will indeed be the case, marking the superstar's second consecutive absence. Bobby Portis will presumably draw another start in his place and will likely be the prime beneficiary of Giannis' day off. Antetokoumpo's next opportunity to suit up arrives Monday against the Pacers.