Antetokounmpo (knee) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo was considered doubtful for Saturday due to the left knee sprain, so it's not much of a surprise to see he's unavailable. The Bucks will be missing four starters against the Knicks with Khris Middleton (hip), Jrue Holiday (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (foot) also sidelined.