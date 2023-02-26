Antetokounmpo (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo suffered a quadriceps contusion during Friday's win over the Heat and was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. However, he was later downgraded to doubtful, making his lack of availability unsurprising. The MVP candidate isn't expected to be dealing with a serious issue, so he should have a chance to suit up when Milwaukee faces the Nets on Tuesday, though the Bucks will likely release another update on his status before then. In Antetokounmpo's absence, Bobby Portis figures to slide into the starting lineup.