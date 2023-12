Antetokounmpo (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo missed practice Friday due to a minor illness but should still be available Saturday. The MVP candidate has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 12 appearances, averaging 35.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 37.6 minutes per game.