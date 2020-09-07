Antetokounmpo (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against Miami.

This is relatively good news for the Bucks, as Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle during Game 3 before again rolling the same ankle during Sunday's Game 4. Coach Mike Budenholzer was non-committal, as expected, regarding his superstar's status for Game 5, but it sounds as though he'll continue to undergo treatment over the next 24 hours in hopes of being ready to play.