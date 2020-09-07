Antetokounmpo (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against Miami.
This is relatively good news for the Bucks, as Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle during Game 3 before again rolling the same ankle during Sunday's Game 4. Coach Mike Budenholzer was non-committal, as expected, regarding his superstar's status for Game 5, but it sounds as though he'll continue to undergo treatment over the next 24 hours in hopes of being ready to play.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Hoping to play in Game 5•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Spotted in walking boot•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't return to Game 4•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially in Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Planning to play Sunday•